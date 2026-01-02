First-time Hinckley parents welcome first baby of 2026 in DeKalb County

Lauren and Mack Carls welcomed their first child, Lee Carls, into the world in the early hours of New Year's Day 2026 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. (Photo provided by Northwestern Medicine)

The first-time parents of the first baby to be born in DeKalb County in 2026 drove their child home to Hinckley on Friday.

Lee Carls, 9 pounds and 21 ounces, was born at 2:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Lee is the firstborn child of Lauren and Mack Carls.

Lauren Carls, 29, said all of them are doing well.

“We weren’t expecting that at all, for going into the new year, but we are so thrilled and are beyond blessed, and we’re very excited for this new chapter and new year,” she said.

Carls had planned to have labor induced on Monday, but she said things ended up going a little differently than expected.

“We kind of got postponed, but Lee had other plans to come naturally so we’re very happy with that,” Lauren Carls said.

Now back at home with Lee, Mack and extended family, Lauren Carls said she’s looking to take life one day at a time and enjoy the blessings they’ve been given as new parents.

She said they’re thankful for the love and support they’ve received from friends and family who live near and far.

Lauren Carls was also a fan of the services she received at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.

“Kishwaukee, they did an amazing job – start to finish, from admission to discharge, I should say – of just making sure that all of us are well prepared for being parents,” Carls said. “They have a really great support system and resources, so I’m very, very pleased with Kishwaukee Hospital.”