IVT auditions for ‘Birthday Club’ begin Dec. 28 in Sandwich

The Indian Valley Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming performances of “Birthday Club.”

The auditions will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 28 and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29 in the Sandwich Opera House community room, 140 E. Railroad St.

“Birthday Club,” originally written by Phil Olson, tells the story of friends Cheryl, Abbie, Kathy, and Emily who get together for birthdays to drink, celebrate, commiserate, and support each other. The club began to support Jennifer, a late friend of the women, after she was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. The group brings in Sarah as a potential member, but she must agree to follow the club’s eight rules and complete the “interview.”

The theater is seeking to cast five adult women. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script. Participants are encouraged to inform the director of rehearsal conflicts. Auditioners must be available for all performances and tech week from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.

Performances of “Birthday Club” will run from Feb. 27 through March 1.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, visit indianvalleytheatre.com, or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.