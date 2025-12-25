Sandwich man charged with DUI after Christmas Eve crash hospitalizes two

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Sandwich man has been charged with driving under the influence after multiple people were hospitalized following an early morning crash involving a Mercedes on Christmas Eve, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies aided the three people who were injured in the crash after responding at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 28-year-old Sandwich resident who was riding as a passenger in the Mercedes at the time of the crash was hospitalized at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich with unspecified injuries, according to the news release.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, a Plano man, 24, was also injured and hospitalized at Valley West, authorities said.

Evan Piron, 27, of Sandwich, was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content level over 0.08 and improper lane usage, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was listed as injured, without any mention of hospitalization, in the news release.

Authorities said that at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Piron was driving a Mercedes east on South County Line Road near Holiday Drive when he crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Sentra traveling the opposite direction.

A 24-year-old Plano man driving the Nissan swerved to the right to avoid the Mercedes driven by Piron, but was unable to avoid a collision, authorities said. As a result, both cars ended up in the north ditch, according to the news release.

Gibson’s Towing and Lovett’s Towing & Recovery removed the vehicles from the scene of the crash.