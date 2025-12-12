Grant applications open for nonprofits that support area youth

Area nonprofits that offer programming for DeKalb County youth are invited to apply for grant funding.

Eligible nonprofit and community organizations serving DeKalb County youth are encouraged to apply for a YEP Grant of up to $2,500 through the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The grants support programs and projects that make a positive impact on youth in the community.

Applications are due by Feb. 1 and can be submitted online at dekalbccf.org/yepgrants.

YEP Grants are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County. To qualify, projects must directly involve youth, foster youth empowerment and leadership, and demonstrate a strong commitment to the local community. Applicants should review the 2026 YEP Grant guidelines before applying.

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy is a youth-led initiative of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, bringing together high school students from across the county. Through grantmaking, volunteering and leadership opportunities, YEP members gain hands-on experience in philanthropy while making a meaningful difference in their communities.

“We are excited to open another year of grant applications,” YEP manager Kyle White said in a news release. “Organizations that have applied to YEP in the past will notice a shorter, simplified application process. We look forward to hearing from organizations that are working to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County.”

For information, contact Kyle White at 815-748-5383 or k.white@dekalbccf.org.