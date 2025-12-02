Evan Malcore, Gary Givens III hit portal as NIU offensive exodus continues

Northern Illinois University's offensive line Evan Malcore, right, tries to defend Jay’shon Thomas during practice on Saturday April 26, 2025, held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Two more starters from the Northern Illinois offense entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, bringing the total number of opening day offensive starters looking to leave the program to five.

Evan Malcore, who started 32 games in his career at NIU, including 12 this year at left tackle, entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

Malcore joined the program out of Sun Prairie High School in Wisconsin in 2022 and, although listed as a junior on the roster, was celebrated at senior day at the team’s final home game on Friday, a 35-31 loss to Kent State.

Wide receiver Gary Givens also announced his entry to the portal after one season with the program. The Valparaiso transfer was third on the team with 12 catches, second with 145 yards, and second with one touchdown catch as part of the anemic passing offense that was the third worst in the country.

Quarterback Josh Holst and leading receiver DeAree Rogers previously announced their entry into the portal since the season ended Friday, as did tight end Jake Appleget. Holst, Rogers, Appleget, Givens, and Malcore combined to appear in 52 games, starting 47.

Danny Vuckovic, who began the year as the starting punter, also announced he entered the portal. He was replaced after five games by Jake Ference.

Two players who appeared in a combined one game, Andrew Bond and Thomas McCoy, also reportedly have entered the portal.

The transfer portal opened on November 22 and closes on December 21. Although still early, the Huskies haven’t lost any young running backs or key defensive players yet.

The signing period also begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. No press conference has been set to announce signings for the Huskies, but a pair of local quarterbacks have announced their commitment to NIU football.

Last month, DeKalb quarterback Cole Latimer announced he would play both football and baseball at NIU. In an email sent by Kaneland High School administration announcing its signing day ceremony, Knights quarterback Jalen Carter, who also played wide receiver, will also commit to NIU.

NIU may not announce all its signees during the first signing period. Generally, the Huskies announce their walk-ons during the late signing period in February.