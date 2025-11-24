Smallcakes to close in Sycamore

Cupcake bakery chain Smallcakes, 2180 Oakland Drive Unit B, Sycamore, shown here in this Shaw Local file photo on Friday, May 16, 2025, is expected to close for good Nov. 30. (Kelsey Rettke)

The Sycamore branch of a specialty cupcake shop is closing its doors at the end of the month after opening in May.

Citing “circumstances out of our control,” business staff posted “with heavy hearts,” on social media that closing day for Smallcakes is Nov. 30.

“Thanks for all of the fun,” staff wrote. “We will be having deals for coffee and cupcakes until we share our last day! Lets make It the best experience for the Best Month. Thank you for all of your support from the community.”

Smallcakes Sycamore, a chain bakery and creamery that offers a variety of cupcakes with seasonal flavors, opened at Suite B at 2180 Oakland Drive with a grand opening May 2.

The Overland Park, Kansas, business was founded in 2008 and operates more than 200 locations across the country, according to its website.