New Sycamore bakery offers gourmet cupcakes

SYCAMORE – A Kansas-based bakery chain specializing in gourmet cupcakes recently opened a Sycamore location.

Smallcakes Sycamore, a chain bakery and creamery that offers a variety of cupcakes with seasonal flavors, moved in to Suite B at 2180 Oakland Drive. The Overland Park, Kansas, business started in 2008 and now operates more than 200 locations across the country, according to its website.

Smallcakes Sycamore offers at least a dozen different cupcakes and seven different ice cream flavors. Cupcake flavors range from pink-vanilla and pink-chocolate to lemon drop, wedding cake and hot fudge sundae. The business offers in-store and online services.

Smallcakes Sycamore held a grand opening May 2.