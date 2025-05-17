May 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

New Sycamore bakery offers gourmet cupcakes

Kansas-based Smallcakes chain opens Sycamore location with plenty of sweet treats

By Camden Lazenby
Cupcake bakery chain Smallcakes, 2180 Oakland Drive Unit B, Sycamore, shown here on Friday, May 16, 2025.

Cupcake bakery chain Smallcakes, 2180 Oakland Drive Unit B, Sycamore, shown here on Friday, May 16, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A Kansas-based bakery chain specializing in gourmet cupcakes recently opened a Sycamore location.

Smallcakes Sycamore, a chain bakery and creamery that offers a variety of cupcakes with seasonal flavors, moved in to Suite B at 2180 Oakland Drive. The Overland Park, Kansas, business started in 2008 and now operates more than 200 locations across the country, according to its website.

Smallcakes Sycamore offers at least a dozen different cupcakes and seven different ice cream flavors. Cupcake flavors range from pink-vanilla and pink-chocolate to lemon drop, wedding cake and hot fudge sundae. The business offers in-store and online services.

Smallcakes Sycamore held a grand opening May 2.

Have a Question about this article?