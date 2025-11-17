Western Michigan at NIU: 3 things to know as the Huskies host the MAC-leading Broncos

Northern Illinois University wide receiver DeAree Rogers (6) scores a touchdown while being defended by Ball State’s defender Alfred Chea (0) during the game on Saturday Oct. 25, 2025, held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Fresh off a 45-3 win against the last-place team in the Mid-American Conference, the degree of difficulty shoots up for the NIU football team when the Huskies host first-place Western Michigan on Tuesday.

The Huskies (3-7 overall, 2-4 MAC) put up more points against UMass (0-10, 0-5) than they had in any two other games this year. The Minutemen are 132nd out of 134 teams in scoring defense, allowing 37.6 points per game. The Broncos (6-4, 5-1) are 17th nationally, tied with Notre Dame in allowing 18.4 points per game.

NIU has won three straight in the series and seven of eight at home against the Broncos, the last home loss coming in 2021. NIU won on the road last year, 42-28.

Jalen Macon lined up for second straight start at quarterback

Macon made his first start at quarterback for the Huskies after appearing in two games earlier this year, mostly in a wildcat situation.

The redshirt junior transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in his second year with the Huskies led the team to its biggest offensive performance of the year by any metric. They had a season-best 318 rushing yards, led by Macon’s 98 yards and three touchdowns. He was also 3-of-4 passing with a 67-yard TD pass to Elijah Porter, finishing with 73 passing yards.

“Jalen has at least earned the opportunity to be out there another week, so we’re going to give him that,” coach Thomas Hammock said. “He obviously provided a spark. He galvanized the offense. We were able to score more points all season and he was a major reason why. That’s what we’ve been missing all season, a guy who can make plays, get guys energized and playing above their level.”

Macon has been battling an injury in his throwing hand that has affected his grip strength. The offense has struggled under redshirt sophomore Josh Holst and true freshman Brady Davidson, so Macon got the nod.

Hammock said Macon has faced a lot of adversity in his career and is motivated to do what’s necessary to make the most of his chance.

“Use those experiences to keep you motivated,” Hammock said. “He was in the office at 8 o’clock [Friday] morning watching tape. We don’t have practice until 6 o’clock tonight. That’s what it’s about.”

Offensive lineman Evan Malcore said Macon definitely gave the Huskies a spark.

“He showed out with a ton of confidence and did what he needed to do,” Malcore said.

Hammock: Foundation for future is there

Although the Huskies have won two of three, they’re still going to finish with the fourth losing season in Hammock’s seven years at the school.

After losing about 50 players from last year’s team between seniors and the senior portal, Hammock said he likes the way young players are stepping up. Against UMass, Hammock said six true freshmen played on defense in the second half, including a lineman who got 39 snaps.

Hammock said he didn’t want to give names to draw attention to these players.

According to the team’s publicly available participation chart, nine redshirt or true freshmen who had entered Wednesday playing two games or less earned time on the field against the Minutemen. Among them were true freshmen defensive tackles Jordan Bellamy, Fawzy Omotoso and Amari Washington, who led the group with three tackles and a forced fumble. Hammock said he felt Washington should have been credited with a sack on the play he forced a fumble.

“That’s what we saw when they were on the scout team,” Hammock said. “We wanted to reward them and their hard work, and they went out there and made plays.”

Hammock said this year’s team reminds him of 2020, the COVID-shortened season, in which the team went winless with a young roster. The Huskies won the MAC title the next year.

Line play steps up after Toledo loss

In their last scheduled visit to the Glass Bowl on Nov. 5, the Huskies lost 42-3 to Toledo before bouncing back the next week against UMass.

NIU ran 36 times for 62 yards against the Rockets. They ran 55 times for 318 yards against the Minutemen.

“It’s really tough to come back in college football, to not get in your head after a tough game,” Malcore said. “I think the guys prepared the right way and it lit a fire under them. I’m excited to see what they can do the next couple games.”

Hammock said on the day after the Toledo game, on what would normally be a light practice, he didn’t like what he saw and made the team practice in pads.

“I’m sure people were mad at me under their breath,” Hammock said. “But I told them after practice I’d rather you be mad at me Thursday and happy on game day. And I thought we went out there and executed.”