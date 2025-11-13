Jalen Macon leads NIU’s biggest offensive performance of season in 45-3 win at UMass

Northern Illinois University's quarterback Jalen Macon (14) runs the ball while gaining some yards before being brought down by Miami of Ohio defenders during the game last month at Huskie Stadium. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Jalen Macon’s first career start was one to remember.

Macon ran for three touchdowns, threw for one and helped NIU roll past UMass 45-3 on Wednesday in Amherst, Massachusetts, in the team’s final Mid-American Conference road game.

“I was just trying to get into the flow of things, really,” Macon said. “I wanted to get the running backs going, using that game plan. Then that started getting me going with my legs.”

Macon got the start in place of Josh Holst, who was injured against Toledo last week. Macon also jumped ahead of true freshman Brady Davidson, who made two starts earlier this year.

Macon has spent the past couple of seasons competing with Holst for the starting quarterback job during the offseason. He hurt the thumb on his throwing hand earlier this season and had been used sparingly, mostly in running situations this year.

“His thumb is still getting back to where it needs to be,” NIU coach Thomas Hammock said. “I thought pregame he threw the ball well. He provides another element from an offensive perspective. They have to defend the quarterback. He’s a true guy that can throw and run and opens things up for everyone else.”

Macon said he suspected after the Toledo game he may be starting after Hammock texted him, asking about his thumb.

“I kind of had some thoughts about what that was leading to,” Macon said. “It wasn’t until the next day or whatnot when we got into the meeting. ... [Quinn Sanders, offensive coordinator] had a talk with us and he let me know then it would be this week.”

The Huskies (3-7 overall, 2-4 MAC) scored on their first seven drives of the game. They settled for a field goal after starting on their own 25 thanks to a blocked punt by true freshman Kimar Nelson.

They scored more points Wednesday than they had in any two games combined this season. It was the most points they scored in a game since a 54-15 win against Western Illinois at the start of last year and the most against an FCS team since a 55-14 win against Akron on October 17, 2023. It was the second-highest point total allowed by the Minutemen this season (0-10, 0-6).

“I think our players felt it,” Hammock said. “They worked really hard at practice and continued to do the things we asked them to do. I really appreciate the hard work and the effort the players and coaches have put into this to make sure we continue to try to play football the way we know how to.”

NIU scored touchdowns on the next six drives. Macon had four of them as NIU built up a 31-0 halftime lead.

Macon scored on a 1-yard run at the end of the first half, capping a 13-play drive set up when Lance Ingold sacked quarterback Brandon Rose and forced a fumble and Dasean Dixon recovered.

The Huskies opened the second half with the ball, scoring on a 36-yard run by Macon.

Macon came out of the game on the next NIU drive. Davidson led a two-play scoring drive, finding Gary Givens III for a 31-yard touchdown and a 45-0 lead.

Macon attempted four passes, completing three of them for 73 yards. He had a touchdown pass to Elijah Porter from 67 yards. He also ran 12 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

NIU finished with 433 yards of total offense and rushed for 318, both season highs. Chavon Wright ran 12 times for 86 yards and a touchdown. Laz Rogers ran 12 times for 60 yards.

It was also a huge game for the defense against the worst scoring offense in the country. A late field goal prevented the first NIU shutout since a 24-0 win against Western Michigan on November 24, 2023.

It matched the lowest point total for the Minutemen this year, set in a 21-3 loss to Western Michigan.

“The offense went on the field, did what they had to do. The defense went on the field, did what we had to do,” said Jacob Finley, who led the Huskies with 14 tackles. “We played a great game together. Going off each other, going off the offense’s energy and the offense going off the defense’s energy.”