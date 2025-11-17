Defense subpoenas for health records of Sycamore man charged in parents’ death

Memorial flowers, a photo and messages of love were placed outside the home of Gary Schmidt and Holly Schmidt on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, on Oakland Drive in Sycamore. The Schmidts, shown in the photo, were found dead in their home on Sept. 30, 2025, authorities said. (Kelsey Rettke)

The health records of a Sycamore man who police say confessed to beating his parents to death in September have been subpoenaed by his defense attorneys ahead of an expected December arraignment, court records show.

Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and husband, Gary A. Schmidt, 60, were found dead on Sept. 30 inside their home on Oakland Drive, from apparent blunt force trauma, police said. Soon after, their son, Kevin A. Schmidt, 35, was found by police with luggage and a backpack in his car near the Chicago Rockford International Airport.

Police said he later confessed to the killings, recounting in great detail how he began plotting his parents’ killings the night of Sept. 28, fearing they would “hold him hostage or kill him,” according to DeKalb County court records. His father had taken away some car keys, and Schmidt told deputies he interpreted that “as an act of aggression,” according to records.

Kevin A. Schmidt was charged on Sept. 30, 2025, with first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, Holly S. Schmidt, 59, and Gary A. Schmidt, 60, court records show. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe the Schmidts were killed sometime the evening of Sept. 29.

Kevin Schmidt remains held without release at the DeKalb County Jail.

On Nov. 12, his lawyers with the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office successfully appealed to Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery to access years of health records for their client. The subpoena requires four health care service providers to turn over all reports, records, discharge summaries, evaluations, diagnoses and clinical notes from January 2010 to November 2025, court records show.

During Schmidt’s initial court appearance, defense attorney Chip Criswell had argued that his client had a history of mental illness and had spent time in behavioral health facilities.

Gary and Holly Schmidt’s killings left many in the community reeling. They’d recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary, according to a joint obituary.

Holly worked for 20 years in Sycamore School District 427 as a paraprofessional, most recently at North Grove Elementary School. Her colleagues recalled her deep commitment to her students and advocacy for fellow educators in her union. Gary was employed at Blinderman Construction Company for 35 years. His work as a carpenter brought him on board projects like the O’Hare Airport ring tunnel and several Chicago Public libraries and schools. Holly loved animals, especially horses, and Gary was an avid snowmobiler, according to the obituary.

The Schmidts were known to be neighborly, many told reporters in the wake of their death.

Kevin Schmidt is expected to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Dec. 10, court records show.