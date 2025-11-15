DeKalb Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Fund Drive runs through Dec. 24

People will have the opportunity to continue the tradition of donating to the Salvation Army through the Red Kettle campaign. (File Photo)

The DeKalb Salvation Army is running its annual Red Kettle Fund Drive to collect funds to help fund the Salvation Army’s operations.

The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 24 daily except Sundays.

Volunteer bell ringers will collect donations at DeKalb County businesses, organizations, and community groups. Donations also will be accepted online at donate.salarmyncil.org/team. The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to daily stand and collet kettle site donations. To volunteer, visit registertoring.com.