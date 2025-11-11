DeKalb middle school students pay tribute to veterans

Clinton Rosette Middle School student George Russell (left) is seen on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, helping Vietnam War veteran Edward Higgins showcase his military uniforms in front of students at Clinton Rosette Middle School in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Edward Higgins has seen death on more than one occasion.

As a Vietnam War veteran, Higgins said he knows all too well about the casualties incurred.

Some may come home, and others may not.

The Rockford resident was one of nine veterans recognized for their service to the country during a Veterans Day celebration this week at Clinton Rosette Middle School in DeKalb.

Upon their arrival, each of the veterans was greeted with a special brunch in the library, followed by time to visit students in some of the classrooms and take part in an assembly.

Clinton Rosette Middle School puts on a Veterans Day celebration every year.

Clinton Rosette Middle School principal Brant Boyer said it brings great meaning to him to see the tradition continue.

“It’s about celebrating why we have the freedoms we have and celebrating the people that have helped us ... be in the position of the United States that we are, and bringing celebration honestly and allowing our students to hear their voice and talk to them,” Boyer said. “It’s powerful.”

As a DeKalb High School alumnus, Higgins said he enjoyed having the opportunity to share his story with middle school students who will soon attend his alma mater.

This year was Higgins’ second time taking part in the event.

“I explained to them about my daily life while I was in Vietnam, and explained to them all the different types of clothing that I wore, and then told some of the good things and some of the very scary things that I was involved in.”

Higgins said he feels blessed considering everything he sacrificed for the country.

“To be able to come home in one piece and my best friend came home in one piece,” Higgins said.

Not everyone was as fortunate as Higgins.

“They didn’t come home,” Higgins said. “They came home in a body bag.”

Higgins remembers his time in the U.S. Army as “tough.”

“I mean, there were some times where we came under attack, and you talk about being scared,” Higgins said. “... Especially, at night, you come under attack. They pull all the lights. You’re running back to your barracks, back to the arms room where you picked up your rifle. And you don’t know who’s standing next to you. It’s pitch black. You don’t know if it’s your fellow soldier or if it’s one of the enemies.”

Higgins said there was no escaping some things.

“We had to stay within our compound, and troops on the other side came from one side,” he said. “We were on the other side. And it really didn’t end until the following morning when the sun came up and you could assess the damage.”

During the war, Higgins was assigned to a supply depot in a coastal city and tasked with providing aid to men in the field.

“Any war, it takes 10 people, men and women, to be in the support and behind-the-scenes to support one person in the field,” he said.

Higgins said he is proud of what he accomplished during his time in service.

“I think being a true American and being able to serve my country, even though it was not a pleasant situation, but I think back today how God protected me.”

During the assembly, veterans were met with the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, the choir sang a couple of patriotic songs, and the band played an arrangement with five numbers to pay tribute to the different branches of service represented during the event.

Higgin said he found the music to be moving.

Boyer said he was satisfied with how the event turned out this year.

“I thought it was a very positive and just a great experience for the students and a good way to celebrate a few of our local veterans,” Boyer said.

Higgins echoed that sentiment.

“I thought the whole organization of that assembly and going from classroom to classroom, it was very good,” Higgins said.

Higgins encourages anyone who may be interested in serving to answer the call of duty.

“It’s a great time to learn,” he said. “It’s a great time to grow up.”