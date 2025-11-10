DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary collecting candy for ‘Sweets4Troops’ program

The “Sweets4Troops” program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected over 3,000 pounds of candy for military support groups. (Photo provided by Michael Embrey)

The DeKalb American Legion Auxiliary will host this year’s “Sweets4Troops” program to collect unused, leftover Halloween candy to donate to military personnel deployed overseas.

The candy will be collected through Nov. 15.

The candy will be sent in holiday packages to overseas military member units and domestic locations. Participants also can send in Thank You cards.

The drop off locations include:

DeKalb Fire Department, 700 Pine St.

Sycamore Fire Department, 535 DeKalb Ave.

DeKalb American Legion Post 66, 1204 S. Fourth St.

Le Print Express, 1950 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore

County Liquors, 625 E. State St., Sycamore

FunME Events Office, 650 Peace Road, Suite F, DeKalb

Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, 113 N. Genoa St.

The Sweets4Troops program was started by Michael Embrey, DeKalb businessman and U.S. Air Force veteran, in 2014. The program has collected more than 1,000 pounds of candy for military support groups.

For information, call 815-751-2424, 815-540-7364, or 815-761-1263 or email sarahmassier@ymail.com, hupkecynthia@gmail.com, or FunMEevents@aol.com.