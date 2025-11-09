‘Our work needs to be public:’ How do DeKalb aldermen turn ideas into Council votes?

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic said in a recent City Council meeting that he has ideas waiting to be put on meeting agendas dating back to 2019. (Mark Busch)

In his own defense, the DeKalb city manager sought to clarify the way council meeting agendas are set, only to find that two aldermen who spoke out in concern at a recent meeting aren’t backing down from their claims that they have faced pushback.

The city’s municipal code stipulates that two or more council members who want a matter to be placed on a meeting agenda must notify the city manager with all the backup materials needed to support the item’s placement on an agenda.

It also asserts, however, that including such items on a meeting agenda falls to the discretion of the city manager.

Among those on the City Council claiming the city manager wants to assume authority that he doesn’t have were 6th Ward Alderman Mike Verbic and 7th Ward Alderman John Walker.

Verbic said there is an issue that needs to be addressed.

“I’m hearing from council that council wishes to again lead the agenda in collaboration with the city manager versus the city manager leading the agenda,” Verbic said.

Walker questioned what alderpersons are supposed to do, if the city manager doesn’t place an item on the agenda.

“Let’s say we don’t agree on the same thing and we do come to you and want to get something on the agenda, but for whatever reason, you don’t want it on the agenda,” Walker said. “We ran in this position to make change. So, I guess if [the mayor] and the city manager doesn’t believe that it should be on the agenda, then really what’s the point of us being alderpeople and how can we make a difference?”

One such issue that some aldermen have wanted to see up for potential discussion on an agenda is downtown parking fees for large special events, like DeKalb Corn Fest.

The topic hasn’t been discussed among the current sitting Council to date.

The council’s discussion on how to get items on the agenda was not originally scheduled for inclusion at the meeting.

It wasn’t until Verbic made a motion to amend the agenda, it was seconded, and a council vote ensued that the issue was discussed.

Mayor Cohen Barnes acknowledged there is more than one way to get items on the agenda.

“We just did it, but I don’t think that’s providing the support that I know our administration would like to have when it comes to agenda items,” Verbic said.

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb 7th Ward Alderman John Walker said a recent City Council meeting that he wants the opportunity to propose ideas for a meeting agenda before other city leaders see them. (Mark Busch)

Verbic said he wanted clarity on how the process is supposed to work.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said she is not sure the city’s process needs to be changed.

“It worked well the one time I tried to use it and it was up for discussion,” Larson said.

Verbic said he’s been successful in the past with getting items included on the agenda, as well.

But he said he has a list of items awaiting inclusion on council meeting agendas dating as far back as 2019.

Nicklas said the process hasn’t changed.

“I’ve never said it’s any different than that,” Nicklas said.

Barnes echoed that sentiment, saying there’s nothing to resolve.

“It’s already on the books,” he said. “We are actually operating in this zone right now. So, if two alderpeople want to have something brought up for consideration, it gets brought up just like we did right now.”

Walker asked the city’s legal counsel to provide clarity on how aldermen can get items on the meeting agenda.

“Can you break this down for us?” he said.

“The executive sets the agenda, and the legislature will vote on the agenda,” City Attorney Matt Rose said in response. “Now that means that the legislature here can determine the policy. It can make an amendment. ... It does set out the fact that the power of the manager is to make recommendations for the council’s approval.”

In accordance with the city’s municipal code, aldermen must file a written request to the city manager that includes any accompanying information by noon on the Monday preceding each council meeting. It further states that the meeting agenda must be prepared and released by 7 p.m. on the Thursday before each council meeting.

Verbic said he believes he’s provided city staff with ample time and sufficient background on the issues.

Nicklas said it’s his job to act as an intermediary.

“But in the council-manager form of government, that’s what’s supposed to happen,” Nicklas said.

One suggestion raised during the meeting was for council members to carbon copy (CC) the mayor on any written requests made to help get matters listed on the agenda.

In an interview, Walker, who works for UPS, said he takes issue with that idea.

“For me and this is only me, giving the mayor a heads up for items I would like on the agenda would be like UPS giving FedEx and Amazon information about how UPS rates will get raised in January,” Walker said.

Nicklas questioned if aldermen want to remain in a council-manager form of government.

“If we want to go to some other form of government, we’ll have to go back to referendum and do that,” Nicklas said. “Whether you want it to be a strong council-administrator form of government, where the administrator is just your employee, we have to then undo what we have and go in that direction.”

When asked for their thoughts, both Verbic and Walker denied that assertion.

“I don’t see any issues with the city manager other than not following municipal code,” Verbic said. “So long as the city manager follows our municipal code or comes back to council to say I recommend that the municipal code be improved to reflect this or that, I truly believe that, you know, again, Bill and staff do a terrific job.”

Walker shared that sentiment.

“I’m comfortable with,” Walker said. “Like I said in those council meetings, to the mayor, I’m not comfortable with only certain people being able to put anything on the agenda because they want to.”

Verbic said the issue has since been resolved.

“I thought the discussion was very good to ... clear the air,” Verbic said.

Barnes directed city staff to take a close look at the municipal code.

“Let’s clean up whatever the language is to solidify we are a city manager-run government,” he said.

The council ultimately reached a consensus that they had received clarity on the matter.

Verbic said he was satisfied with the council’s discussion.

“It was a very good discussion,” Verbic said. “And I’m confident that council will be able to proceed with public ideas and recommendations in a way that is open to the public and involves the public. ... What we’re trying to avoid is behind-the-scenes discussion and work. Our work needs to be public.”