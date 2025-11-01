Rooted For Good lists November Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of SNAP benefits being cut off due to the government shut down and the large influx of new patrons it may bring. (Mark Busch)

Rooted For Good released a list of November locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile remaining dates in November: