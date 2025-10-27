Pipeline company to flare gas in Sycamore

AP File - Gas pipeline company Kinder Morgan will conduct flaring operations in the 23000 block of North First Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. (Matthew Brown/AP)

One of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America is expected to burn excess gas in Sycamore this week.

Gas pipeline company Kinder Morgan will conduct flaring operations in the 23000 block of North First Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office told the public that they may see a large, sustained flame, which could produce smoke, during flaring operations. A rotten egg-like odor may accompany the flame, but officials wrote that there is no cause for concern.

Gas pipeline companies hold flaring operations, which burn off excess gas, for a variety of reasons.

Kinder Morgan has an interest in or operates about 79,000 miles of pipelines in North America. Those pipelines transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products.

Kinder Morgan’s media relations team did not immediately respond to requests for comment by press time.

The flaring operations are expected to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.