Contest winners for 2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Fest display contest

The Sycamore Lions Club has announced the winners of the 64th annual Pumpkin Festival display contest.
Hundreds of eager festival-goers entered the contest on Wednesday. Decorated, painted and carved pumpkins of all varieties filled the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn and are available for viewing through Sunday.
This year’s theme, “Pumpkins at the Movies” was thought up by Rayven Rosas, 12, who also got to cut a giant cake to open the festival on Wednesday.
According to the Lions Club, this year’s contest had 1,618 entries.
This year’s Pick of the Patch winner is Sonja Flatter. The President’s Award went to Lisa Mayntz and Bill Blipy.
Below are the winners for each category:
Happy and Fancy
5 and under
1st – Eleanor Culton
2nd – Oakleigh Marie Paulson
3rd – Arthur Farlinger
6-7 years
1st – Daphne Balentyne
2nd – Lauren Maness
3rd – Everly Gonzalez
8-9 years
1st – Audrey Hardesty
2nd – Pepper Odom
3rd – Gloria Balentyne
10-11 years
1st – Allison Graham
2nd – Will Johnson
3rd – Adria Josh
12-17 years
1st – Fiona Holtz
2nd – Louise Smith
3rd – Kylie Hoffhines
Theme Category
5 and under
1st – Vivienne Lonzrick
2nd – Stephen Copple
3rd – Poppy Edberg
6-7 years
1st – Bailey Burdick
2nd – Carol Zelaya
3rd – Charlotte Maas
8-9 years
1st – Lily Herrmann
2nd – Addie Neuman
3rd – Lynnea Johnson
10-11 years
1st – Alena Chani
2nd – Rory Miller
3rd – Ainsley Jaszczak
12-17 years
1st – Elyee Marie Smith
2nd – Ayla Hardesty
3rd – Evaleigh Maness
Weird, Ugly & Scary
5 and under
1st – Frankie Laudicina
2nd – Genevieve Saunders
3rd – Callen Painter
6-7 years
1st – Henry Klein
2nd – Murphi Ross
3rd – James Conlon
8-9 years
1st – Harper Ludwig
2nd – Mary-Jane & Scarlett Watie
3rd – Quinn Wiepert
10-11 years
1st – Hunter Cogan
2nd – Charlotte Decker
3rd – Ainsley Jaszczak
12-17 years
1st – Josie & Presley Sharpness
2nd – Jaxson Line Wolf
3rd – Hudson Ludwig
TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games
5 and under
1st – Emerson Madden
2nd – Aadya Reyhart
3rd – Adelyn Anderson
6-7 years
1st – Beckham VanBuren
2nd – Sloane Freeman
3rd – Arjun Morker
8-9 years
1st – Brooke Mayer
2nd – Nelson Reineck
3rd – Evan Conlon
10-11 years
1st – Rylin Pesck
2nd – Juliana Comacho
3rd – Colton Kummer
12-17 years
1st – Jordyn Ziegler
2nd – Charlotte Wilkins
3rd – Chase Ashley
Carved
7 and under
1st – Noah Oltman
2nd – Henry Toyota
3rd – Lennox Hagemann
8-9 years
1st – William McGrail
2nd – Artie Eustis
3rd – Jaxson Ruby
10-11 years
1st – Ryder Davis
2nd – Cade Bradley
3rd – Corbin Ness
12-17 years
1st – Jillian Jenkin
2nd – Taylor Wiepert
3rd – Michael Wagner
Scarecrow
11 and under
1st – Marshall Morong
2nd – Leanor Berek
3rd – John, David, Matthew DeAngelo
12-17 years
1st – Brooklyn Bickner
2nd – Vega Paetzold
3rd – Theo O’Brien
Youth Organization or Group
1st – Little Spartans Early Childhood
2nd – Montessori Children’s House
3rd – Sycamore FFA
Adult Organization or Group
1st – Foster, Buick Attorneys
2nd – Allison Berg
3rd – Spears Design Build Group
Family Entry
1st – Carpenter Family
2nd – Evans Family
3rd – Hoover Family
Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)
1st – Damon Olson
2nd – Rob Erwin
3rd – Nancy Gardner
Largest Pumpkin
1st – Trever Yaeger
2nd – Kayla Born
3rd – DeDina Family
School Participation
1st – St. Mary’s - Sycamore
2nd – North Grove
3rd – ABC Preschool