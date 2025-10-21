Motorcyclist killed in Sycamore crash was NIU student

Sycamore Police Department sign in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the motorcyclist killed in a Sunday traffic crash in Sycamore.

Turki Alezemi, of DeKalb, died following a crash involving his motorcycle and a Lexus SUV. The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday, according to the Sycamore Police Department.

Alezemi was a student enrolled at Northern Illinois University this semester, NIU spokesperson Jami Kunzer said Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the 1700 block of DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore about 4 p.m. Sunday for reports that an SUV and a Suzuki motorcycle collided.

Sycamore Police Chief Erik Mahan said the crash occurred near 1709 DeKalb Ave. The motorcycle was traveling south, and the Lexus was exiting a private driveway just south of 1709 DeKalb Ave, he said.

Alezemi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sycamore Police Department at the non-emergency line at 815-895-2123 or the main line 815-895-3435.

