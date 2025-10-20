Sycamore Pumpkin Fest contest winner eager for fun to begin

Rayven Rosas and her mother Nicole Houran stand with the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival theme contest trophy, which now bears Rosas' name after she was announced as the winner of the 2025 contest on May 21, 2025. (Camden Lazenby)

As the 2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival approaches, 12-year-old Rayven Rosas is eagerly awaiting her moment – she’s a big part of the festivities after all.

Back in May, Rayven Rosas, 12, was selected as the winner of the annual contest to come up with the theme for the pumpkin festival’s decorating contest. Rosas’ winning entry, “Pumpkins at the Movies,” means she’s going to play a significant part in the downtown Sycamore festival.

“I’m very excited,” Rosas said. “I’ve been excited about being in the parade. Last year, I was just watching on the sidelines. Now I get to be in it. It’s crazy.”

The festival begins Oct. 22, and Rosas’ idea will come to life for days. Contest participants will display their theme entries for all to see on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse downtown. On Friday, Oct. 24, the winners will be announced.

The 2025 Pumpkin Festival Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 26. Floats will parade down Somonauk, Elm, California and State and Main streets.

And Rosas will get to be in the parade, too.

Her mother, Nicole Houran, 37, said she and Rosas’ father, Carlos Rosas, are proud of their daughter.

“She’s extremely creative, whether it be painting or art of any sort, she’s got a great imagination,” Houran said. “When she came up with the theme, it wasn’t a question in my mind. I knew it was going to be a good option.”

On Oct. 22, Rosas will be on hand for the ceremonial cake cutting, which formally begins the festival.

The cake cutting will take place at 5 p.m. on North Maple Street, next to the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn.

Rosas said that’s likely what she’s most looking forward to.

“I really like cake,” she said. “It’s my favorite dessert.”