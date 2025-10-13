Shaw Local

Proton Tattoo in DeKalb to reopen under new name

Temporary closure announced, with plans to reopen in a couple weeks at the same location

Proton Tattoo is seen on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 120 S. Fourth Street in DeKalb.

Proton Tattoo is seen on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at 120 S. Fourth Street in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

By Megann Horstead

A local tattoo shop, hoping to revamp its branding after 23 years in business, has closed its doors temporarily.

In a social media post, the owner of Proton Tattoo in DeKalb announced plans to reopen in a couple weeks under a new name: Good One Tattoo.

An attempt to reach the owner for comment was unsuccessful.

The owner said in the post that the intention is to reopen the shop as Good One Tattoo with the “same location, same artists, same energy, just a new name that feels right for where we want to go.”

All Proton Tattoo gift cards will still be honored once it reopens at 120 S. Fourth Street.

The shop gave thanks to the community for its support.

“Thanks for all the love and support over the years,” the post reads. “Everything’s good. And we can’t wait to welcome you back soon under the new banner: ‘Good One Tattoo.’”

