DeKalb Corn Classic race broke record for runners this year

Hundreds line up at the start of the 10K race during the 46th annual DeKalb Corn Classic on Sept. 28, 2025, in DeKalb. (Lindenmayer Photography)

The DeKalb Corn Classic, a 5K and 10K race that steers runners through the city and onto the Northern Illinois University campus, saw its largest number of participants this year, organizers said.

The 46th annual race was Sept. 28. Race director Kelli Hamilton said the race had 750 entries, a record for the event.

Runners paced themselves through downtown DeKalb, traveled along the Kishwaukee River through Prairie Park, ran through the NIU campus and Huskie Stadium, and ended in Van Buer Plaza.

Runners listen to the national anthem ahead of the DeKalb Corn Classic 5K and 10K race Sept. 28, 2025, in DeKalb. (Lindenmayer Photography)

The ninth annual Taste of DeKalb, hosted by the Kishwaukee Sunrise Rotary Club, offered local fare as part of a post-run celebration.

Presenting sponsors included FNBO and Shaw Media.