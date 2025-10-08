Sycamore Rotaract Club launches pumpkin festival apparel fundraiser

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore's 2025 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival apparel (Photo provided by Madeline DeVito )

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore recently announced the launch of its official Sycamore Pumpkin Festival apparel fundraiser to support the community.

The fundraiser is the only official Pumpkin Festival shirts, sweatshirts, and vests source.

The apparels featured design celebrated the festivals “Pumpkins at the Movies” theme and the Sycamore State Theater’s 100th anniversary. Preorders are available through Oct. 15 online at stores.inksoft.com/2025_sycamore_pumpkin_fest/shop/home.

Participants can select shipping or free pick-up at the club’s festival booth. Attendees will be able to buy certain apparel at the Rotaract Club of Sycamore’s booth during the Pumpkin Festival.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore is a nonprofit service organization for young professionals and community members dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service and fundraising.

For information, visit rotaractclubofsycamore.com or ffacebook.com/rotaractclubofsycamore.