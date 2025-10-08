DeKalb nursing home to host trunk-or-treat event Oct. 10

The DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center will host a trunk-or-treat event for children to go trick-or-treating.

The free event runs 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the nursing center, 2600 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb.

Children can walk by cars to receive candy. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Participants can provide their own candy and decorate car trunks.

The decorations must be appropriate and avoid “gore” and “death” themes. Parking for the event begins at 1 p.m. Registration is required and due Oct. 7. To register, call 815-758-2477.