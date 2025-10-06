Safe Passage Survivor Speak Out, vigil tonight

DeKalb-based Safe Passage, a nonprofit social service agency that supports those impacted by domestic violence, will host its annual Survivor Speak Out and Vigil tonight.
The event, meant to support survivors and families who’ve been impacted by domestic abuse and assault, invites anyone to tell their stories and learn more about resources available in the community.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., in downtown DeKalb, and speakers begin at 6 p.m. A candlelight vigil will immediately follow.
This year’s national theme is “With Survivors, Always.” Safe Passage’s October theme is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt.”
For more information, visit www.safepassagedv.org.
Safe Passage will host other events throughout the month to spread awareness:
- All month: Downtown DeKalb-based Willrett Flower Co. has partnered with Safe Passage to hold a fundraiser through Oct. 31. Buy a “Give Back” bouquet through the month and proceeds will benefit Safe Passage programs and mission.
- Oct. 11: Free Family Fun Run: A family-friendly run and walk, crafts, games and more kick off at 10 a.m. at Lions Community Park in Waterman
- Oct. 11: Paint the Town Purple Begins: You’re invited to help turn the town purple, the color of domestic violence awareness month, to stand in solidarity with survivors and support community campaigns.
- Oct. 16: Purple Thursday: Take the purple pledge against domestic violence. Share your picture with Safe Passage using the hashtag #SafePassage and #PurpleThursday to spread the word online and social media.
- Oct. 18: Book Club featuring “The Great Alone.” The club will meet at 10 a.m. at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to discuss themes of domestic violence throughout the novel with experts in the field and community.
- Oct. 28-30: Jersey Mike’s Fundraiser: Get a donation card from one of Safe Passage’s October events to receive a free regular sub with a $3 donation to Safe Passage