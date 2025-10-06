Safe Passage Survivor Speak Out, vigil tonight

Shaw Local Oct. 7, 2024, file photo – DeKalb-based Safe Passage, a nonprofit social service agency that supports those impacted by domestic violence, will host its annual Survivor Speak Out and Vigil on Oct. 6, 2025. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb-based Safe Passage, a nonprofit social service agency that supports those impacted by domestic violence, will host its annual Survivor Speak Out and Vigil tonight.

The event, meant to support survivors and families who’ve been impacted by domestic abuse and assault, invites anyone to tell their stories and learn more about resources available in the community.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., in downtown DeKalb, and speakers begin at 6 p.m. A candlelight vigil will immediately follow.

This year’s national theme is “With Survivors, Always.” Safe Passage’s October theme is “Love Shouldn’t Hurt.”

For more information, visit www.safepassagedv.org.

Safe Passage will host other events throughout the month to spread awareness: