Northern Rehab coat drive begins Oct. 6

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists will host a coat drive this month to collect items for the Sycamore United Methodist Church Coat Ministry.

The coat drive will run from Oct. 6 to 17.

Items being accepted include gently used and new coats, scarves, winter accessories, mittens and boots.

Donated items may be dropped off at any of Northern Rehab’s locations:

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists: 3266 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists: 540 E. Main St., Suite 5, Genoa.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists: 1211 Currency Court, Suite 1, Rochelle.

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists is a physical therapist-owned and -operated physical therapy practice providing clients with customized care for more than 46 years.

For information, call 815-756-8524 or visit northernrehabpt.com.