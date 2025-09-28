DeKalb library to host Safe Passage informational booth Oct. 2

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a Safe Passage informational booth for community members to learn about the organization’s services, which include help for those suffering from domestic violence.

The free booth is open from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 on the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about Safe Passage’s transitional housing, counseling, legal advocacy, emergency shelter and medical advocacy services. Attendees also can learn about ways to get involved and upcoming events. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.