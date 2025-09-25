Fall Back Alley Market returns to DeKalb Saturday

A sign for the fall season DeKalb Back Alley Market sits along First Street in downtown DeKalb on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Palmer Court and Second Street. (Kelsey Rettke)

Fall is in the air and so is the season’s latest Back Alley Market, a downtown DeKalb shopping experience featuring more than 150 area vendors.

The DeKalb Back Alley Market runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown at Palmer Court and Second Street.

The day’s offerings also feature live local music and food vendors for shoppers to enjoy.

The market is organized by local business owners as a chance to feature area makers from across the DeKalb County community and region.

Shoppers can expect to see vendors of all kinds, including bakers, candy makers, woodworkers, potters, glassmakers, fiber artists, painters, sign makers, upcyclers and other vendors offering soaps, lotions, coffee, gourmet food items and teas, among others.

For more information, visit www.dekalbbackalleymarket.com.