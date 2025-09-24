DeKalb tenants, landlords invited to learn about new fair housing bill

Multiple area agencies will host a free informational session for the public next month to learn more about a new law that prevents housing discrimination based on income sources.

The fair housing info session is from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at the DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. The township is hosting the event with Housing Action Illinois, Hope Fair Housing Center and Prairie Street Legal Services.

A Zoom option also will be available for those who prefer to attend virtually. For more information or to request Zoom meeting information, call DeKalb Township Supervisor Mary Hess at 815-758-8282.

A 2023 Illinois law, House Bill 2775, makes source of income a protected class under the Illinois Human Rights Act, effectively prohibiting housing discrimination based on lawful sources of income, including housing choice vouchers, according to a news release.

Tenants are welcome at the informational session, which organizers said will provide valuable knowledge about tenant rights, how to identify source of income discrimination and what actions to take if they feel they’re being targeted by discrimination.

Landlords and property managers also are welcome at the session, which is meant to offer more details about the new law so they can be informed, compliant and protected.