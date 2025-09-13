Speed limit reduced on West Bethany Road in DeKalb

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

To better address safety concerns, DeKalb city leaders this week voted to impose new speed restrictions along West Bethany Road.

The City Council’s decision is meant to help support area residents and commuters who may use this roadway.

City Manager Bill Nicklas acknowledged that some people are concerned about speeding.

He said there are people who “have long felt that there ought to be some adjustment in the speed” along Bethany Road.

The roadway, which runs east to west near Gwendolyn Brooks Elementary School, already has some speed restrictions in place, but officials said they need to be modified.

Nicklas urged the City Council for its support.

“There are speed restrictions, but [authorities] assume that the traffic will be able to slow down to a reasonable speed as [traffic] approaches Sangamon Road, which is a little more than halfway east of the distance between Annie Glidden and if you’re heading east, North First Street,” Nicklas said.

With the council’s unanimous support this week, city leaders decided to back a recommendation to reduce the speed limits along W. Bethany Road. Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson was absent.

As motorists along Bethany Road head toward Annie Glidden Road from Malta in the east, the speed will be reduced from 55 mph to 45 mph, and as they move west of Sangamon Road, it’s reduced further from 45 mph to 35 mph.