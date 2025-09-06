Applications open for nonprofits that help DeKalb County underserved groups

Neighbors' House hosting a family bowling event for its After School Kids Club participants with a 2024 Promise Grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Promise Grant - Subvención de Promesa program.

Eligible organizations may apply online at dekalbccf.org/promisegrants through the October 1, 2025, deadline.

Promise Grants support charitable community organizations serving underserved and often overlooked populations throughout DeKalb County, as well as projects related to healthcare and affordable housing within DeKalb Township. The program aims to inspire, educate, and empower individuals who face extraordinary challenges due to ethnicity, immigration status, or ability.

The Promise Grant program is made possible by two charitable Funds at the Foundation:

The Promise Fund – El Fondo de la Promesa, which supports organizations that build belonging and empower those marginalized or labeled as “other.”

The Howard & Mildred Eychaner Fund, which supports affordable housing and healthcare efforts in DeKalb Township.

For questions about eligibility, project ideas, or ways to support the Promise Fund, contact the Community Foundation at 815-748-5383 or grants@dekalbccf.org.