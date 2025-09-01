Kite Fest returns Sept. 7 to DeKalb Kiwanis Park

Shaw Local 2023 file photo – The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2025, at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive, DeKalb. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Park District )

The DeKalb Park District will hold its 20th annual DeKalb Kite Fest next week.

The free festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at DeKalb Kiwanis Park, 391 Fairview Drive, DeKalb.

Highlights include giant inflatable kites; dancing stunt kites; and seasonal activities such as a kite-themed craft station, interactive nonprofit organization booths and a kid zone featuring a bounce house and games. The activities will be stationed near the Kiwanis Park shelter. Parking is available at the park and the Sports and Recreation Center, 1765 S. Fourth St.

“Kite Fest is one of the most exciting days in the park. Watching giant, colorful kites dance across the sky while enjoying great food, music and activities makes it a perfect afternoon for all ages,” DeKalb Park District recreation supervisor Sabrina Hunley said in a news release. “Whether you’re flying your own kite or simply soaking in the sights, it’s a fantastic way to get outside and celebrate community fun.”

Attendees can bring their own kites or buy one at the festival. Manja string or any kind of glass-covered string is prohibited. Professional kite flyers at the festival include Jim and Sarah Gates, Al Sparling, Anthony Catalan, Darryl Waters, Team Chicago Kite and Team Sky FX. Participants will not be allowed in the professional kite-flying area.

Music will be performed by Sound and Effects Mobile Entertainment. Food vendors include the Cream King, Landing Grounds Coffee, Big D’s Hot Dogs and The Lovely Lemon. Attendees can bring blankets and lawn chairs.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com or call 815-758-7756.