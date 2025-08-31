DeKalb radio stations to hold Weekend of Action for public radio support

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Northern Illinois University’s WNIJ and WNIU will hold a Weekend of Action to increase public radio support Sept 6 and 7.

Participants can hang up door hangers to show support for public radio. Attendees also can answer questions about why public radio support is important. Registration is required to participate. To register, visit forms.office.com/r/cwqL814KYN.

WNIUJ and WNIU lost $270,000 in federal funding for 2025 and 2026. The funding is provided through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The funds are used to support the radio stations’ services, including emergency alerting systems, music rights and licensing fees, local journalism and community information, and annual programming costs for local and national shows.