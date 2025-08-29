Where magic awaits: This little shop of dark art and oddities in DeKalb is not for the skeptics

Business partners Willy Adkins (right), Shoobie Shirley and Becky Lange pose in front of 150 E. Lincoln Highway, downtown DeKalb, the location of their new shop Mr. Willy's Dark Art and Oddities, slated to open in October 2025. (Photo provided by Willy Adkins)

Willy Adkins has always been into the stranger things in life.

Whether it be antiques off the wall or old relics, the DeKalb resident said he’s excited to share his latest venture with the community.

Adkins is one of three brainchildren behind a new dark art and oddities shop dubbed Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities, vowing that dark art and magic await once it opens this fall. His business partners are Becky Lange and Shoobie Shirley.

“It’s been a lifelong passion of mine, the darker genre stuff,” Adkins said. “To bring this to DeKalb and have something that’s a little bit different than what they typically see is pretty exciting.”

Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, is expected to take over a spot in the city’s downtown previously occupied by the boutique Seance at Tiffany’s, which relocated earlier this month to another location across the street.

The shop opened its doors for the first time this past weekend during Corn Fest to offer the community a special sneak peek at what it will have in store.

Inside the shop, patrons will find a variety of oddities, including uranium jewelry, various animal bone collections, older medical specimens, Funko Pops, action figures, metaphysical supplies and more.

Willy Adkins (left), poses with Canhead, a Guinness World Record holder and natural oddity, during DeKalb's Corn Fest in front of 150 E. Lincoln Highway, downtown DeKalb. It's the location of Adkins' new shop, Mr. Willy's Dark Art and Oddities, slated to open in October. (Photo provided by Willy Adkins)

Although Adkins had no previous experience running a shop of this type, he’s not new to the arena of dark art and oddities.

In 2018, he started running the Dark Art and Oddities Con in partnership with Northern Illinois University.

The convention usually takes place every year in November.

“Many people in the area know me because I’ve been an award-winning actor and director in film for years,” he said. “I’m at the tail end of a tour that I’m doing at conventions across the country. ... I was just in New Orleans at the New Orleans Comic Con – signing photos, building some promotion for what we’re doing here – so we have national attention beyond just DeKalb’s community alone.”

Adkins said he believes there’s a market in DeKalb for dark art and oddities that has gone unserved.

“It’s a niche community, and a lot of people will travel for the experience,” he said. “We’re happy to try and bring some of that to downtown DeKalb.”

Once it opens, Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities plans to welcome celebrity guests to meet with patrons. The shop also will sell merchandise that patrons can buy.

Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities has a tentative opening date of Oct. 18.