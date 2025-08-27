Home remodeler marks 50 years of business in DeKalb, Kane counties

Greg Spears, (left) Ken Spears Construction president, talks with his parents and company founders, Ken and Kathy Spears Friday, Aug 22, 2025, at the business in DeKalb. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (Mark Busch)

For half a century, the home remodeling company Ken Spears Construction in DeKalb has been delivering on its promise to clients: “we do what we say we’re going to do.”

Owner and President Greg Spears said it’s all in the interest of ensuring the best possible service is rendered.

“We’ve been around a long time, so that helps people,” Greg Spears said. “We get a lot of comments on our reviews. Then, we’ve got the things that they tell us. You know, we do what we say we’re going to do.”

On Thursday, representatives from Ken Spears Construction will join Sycamore Chamber of Commerce staff and members for a Business After Hours commemorating the company on celebrating 50 years in business, 2759 Wagner Court, Suite D. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

According to its website, Ken Spears Construction specializes in whole-home remodeling, basement renovations, window replacement, decks and porches, room additions, kitchen updates and additions, and bath remodels and additions.

The company also operates in Kane County.

Greg Spears said knowing the family business is turning 50 in 2025 means a lot to him.

“There’s not many companies that have done that, so [I’m] just really proud to be part of that,” Greg Spears said.

Greg Spears took over the family business after his father and mother Ken and Kathy Spears retired in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Greg Spears, (left) Ken Spears Construction president, and his parents and company founders, Ken and Kathy Spears have a laugh when talking about working with family Friday, Aug 22, 2025, at the business in DeKalb. The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (Mark Busch)

Kathy Spears said she’s glad her son took up the family business.

She said she also has two daughers, but neither of them wanted to be part of the home remodeling company.

“You don’t want them to be obligated, so it has to be something that he is truly passionate about and I think that’s there,” Kathy Spears said. “It can’t be taken for granted that the children are going to want to step into the business. That’s not always the case.”

Kathy Spears said she’s intrigued to see the family business reach this milestone.

“It’s kind of interesting because we started with one generation,” Kathy Spears said. “Then, we worked with their children. Now, we’re working with their children’s children. ... It’s kind of interesting how it just keeps spinning.”

The home remodeling business hasn’t always called DeKalb its home.

Originally based out of Shabbona, Ken Spears Construction grew to two offices over the years before settling into its current location in DeKalb in 2007.

Kathy Spears recalled the complexities of working alongside both Greg and Ken Spears.

“It’s interesting because Ken and I were 24/7,” Kathy Spears said. “We’d go home. I mean, it truly was 24/7. So, I think it takes a special person that can do that. He’s very patient, and I respect what he knows because I have no clue about construction really.”

Greg Spears shared that sentiment.

“We could talk business all the time, but then whenever any family came around or my family was around, we could just still have regular conversation about other stuff,” Greg Spears said. “We didn’t talk business, and it was fine.”

Greg Spears said that even as his parents have retired, he has turned to them for advice.

“[I] still do occasionally and just bounce ideas off, especially if it’s something that we’ve maybe never had done before,” Greg Spears said.

One such challenge, Greg Spears said, the company has faced is staffing and recruitment.

The business has eight employees.

Greg Spears said the company uses a “huge” number of contractors.

“We subcontract a lot more than what we used to,” Greg Spears said. “That’s just in-house.”

According to its website, the company has amassed a track record over the years of completing projects from start-to-finish using its relationships formed with tradespeople and suppliers.

At Ken Spears Construction, all the design is handled in-house.

“We’re one of the few around,” Greg Spears said. “We take the whole process from the very initial design all the way through the end, and that helps keep the budget aligned. It helps keep the scope of work so everybody knows what’s going on better. I know that’s a big difference. There’s few companies around that have that.”