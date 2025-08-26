Video: ‘I would do anything to undo what happened:’ DeKalb man apologizes for DUI crash that killed deputy

Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb (shown in this June 26, 2025, Shaw Local file photo), tearfully apologized to the family of the late DeKalb County sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil at his sentencing on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Sycamore. He was sentenced to 14 years. (Mark Busch)

Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb, tearfully apologized to the family of the late DeKalb County sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil at his sentencing on Tuesday in Sycamore.

Judge Marcy Buick sentenced Sweeney, 45, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and rear-ending Musil’s police SUV on March 28, 2024, to 14 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence.

“I understand that many people are hurt and angry with me and I completely understand why,” Sweeney said, looking at Musil’s loved ones and a packed courtroom filled with almost 70 people, including law enforcement.

“If i could have one wish it would be to turn back time,” Sweeney said. “I would give anything to undo what happened. I would take her place in a heartbeat.”