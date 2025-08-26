Shaw Local

Video: ‘I would do anything to undo what happened:’ DeKalb man apologizes for DUI crash that killed deputy

Nathan P. Sweeney gives tearful statement before being sentenced to 14 years

Nathan P. Sweeney, 45, of DeKalb, leaves the courtroom Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Sweeney entered a plea of guilty Thursday for driving under the influence on March 28, 2024, and causing a crash that killed DeKalb County sheriff‘s deputy Christina Musil.

Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb (shown in this June 26, 2025, Shaw Local file photo), tearfully apologized to the family of the late DeKalb County sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil at his sentencing on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Sycamore. He was sentenced to 14 years. (Mark Busch)

By Kelsey Rettke

Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb, tearfully apologized to the family of the late DeKalb County sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil at his sentencing on Tuesday in Sycamore.

Judge Marcy Buick sentenced Sweeney, 45, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and rear-ending Musil’s police SUV on March 28, 2024, to 14 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. He must serve at least 85% of that sentence.

“I understand that many people are hurt and angry with me and I completely understand why,” Sweeney said, looking at Musil’s loved ones and a packed courtroom filled with almost 70 people, including law enforcement.

“If i could have one wish it would be to turn back time,” Sweeney said. “I would give anything to undo what happened. I would take her place in a heartbeat.”

Video: Nathan Sweeney says 'I'm truly sorry' to family of sheriff's deputy killed in 2024 DUI crash Nathan P. Sweeney, of DeKalb, apologized tearfully to the family of the late DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil at his sentencing Aug. 26, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

