Struggling DeKalb art gallery owner has ‘hope for the future of Jubilee’

In the wake of a recent public plea for support, Jubilee Art Gallery is likely here to stay, its owner said.

Owner Christy Andrews recently announced on social media that the future of the DeKalb establishment was at risk after about two years in business at 128 E. Lincoln Highway.

“Due to a recent drop in class registrations and overall sales, we’re struggling to make ends meet and are worried about our ability to stay open,” Andrews wrote.

But things are looking up. In an interview, Andrews expressed optimism for the future of Jubilee Art Gallery.

“I avoid thinking about closing at all costs,” Andrews said. “I am moving forward with renewed hope, particularly with the outpouring of support that happened ... on social media. Personally, I’m always trying to come up with new and innovative things to do at Jubilee and different organizations that I can collaborate with to continue to build those relationships and continue to elevate the arts in DeKalb.”

Since the public post, Andrews said Jubilee Art Gallery has fielded an “upswing” in class registrations and sales.

For Andrews, Jubilee Art Gallery also is about making sure that art is accessible to many.

Whether it’s wall art, magnets, stickers or apparel, Andrews said there’s something to suit practically anyone’s budget at Jubilee Art Gallery.

“Jubilee is not only a home for local artists to show and sell their work, but also that Jubilee is making art accessible and affordable to anybody,” she said. “I truly do have all the different price points of art that somebody can come and find something that’s going to fit in their budget.”

Andrews said she’s proud of DeKalb’s growing art hub.

“I am very proud of the community art hub that Jubilee has created, offering an all-inclusive and welcoming space for the artists, for art lovers to connect through our workshops, our shows, and the different events that we have,” Andrews said. “It’s really, really my goal through Jubilee to elevate the arts, all of the arts – art, music, written word.”

Andrews said she believes the best way to help the art gallery keep its doors open is to continue the momentum that has been created.

“It’s these local artists that are supported through anything that is purchased and workshops that are attended,” she said. “It’s those local artists that are benefiting from it.”

Andrews said one of her favorite parts about running the art gallery is giving exposure to the artists.

Jubilee Art Gallery highlights a featured artist once every month.

On the third Saturday of each month, the artist will create live. The gallery usually holds an opening reception followed by a meet-and-greet with the artist.

“One of the things that I love about running Jubilee Art Gallery is that when artists bring their work in, I get to hear the backstory about the piece that they created,” she said. “And being able to share that backstory with customers, it really gives that emotional connection, from the customer to the artist. And I think that’s the important part, that’s the link that’s missing when you shop at big box stores and try to find something to hang on your wall.”

Andrews wanted to give thanks to the community for its support.

“I want to thank the community,” Andrews said. “I basically witnessed the strength of our community, and Jubilee is a valued part of DeKalb. That post got shared so many times that within eight hours, it had reached 20,000 people on Facebook alone. That was so heartwarming and really gives me hope for the future of Jubilee.”