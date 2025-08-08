DeKalb’s new elementary school opens with an enduring legacy: ‘Ready to roll,’ principal says

DeKalb city officials, representatives from DeKalb School District 428 and honorees cut the ribbon Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, during the grand opening celebration for Mitchell Elementary School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

New school year, new building, no problem for Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School Principal Maurice McDavid.

“We definitely feel prepared to have students arrive, to get here safely, to be here safely, to leave here safely,” McDavid said in an interview. “We’ve got curriculum. We’ve got everything ready to roll. So, we’re ready.”

McDavid is a DeKalb native who has worked in multiple levels of education and administration in DeKalb and Chicago-area schools. On Friday, he and other DeKalb School District 428 leaders held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the latest elementary school building at 1240 Normal Road in DeKalb. The new school will welcome its first students Aug. 13.

The program, which featured public remarks, building tours and refreshments, saw some elected officials in attendance, including DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes, DeKalb Aldermen Andre Powell and Mike Verbic, and DeKalb County Board member Ellingsworth Webb.

Leroy Mitchell, the building’s namesake and founding pastor emeritus at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb, recounted how his father instilled in him the importance of education, refusing to let him fail. He said he’s proud to carry out his father’s legacy by having their name emblazoned across the new school.

“Education has been good to me, and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Mitchell said.

Well-wishers congratulate Leroy Mitchell Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, following the grand opening celebration for the school that bears his name, Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez said Mitchell Elementary School coming online was essential for the district.

“Mitchell Elementary was created in response to those needs to reduce overcrowding; balance enrollment across our district; and ensure all children have access to a modern, welcoming and safe learning environment from their very first day of school,” Garcia-Sanchez said. “But this school is more than a solution. It is a symbol of what’s possible when a community comes together with a shared vision for the future of education.”

At about 70,000 square feet, the three-section elementary school is equipped for between 450 and 500 students in grades one through five, according to the district.

McDavid said having a sense of continuity in the building was important to him.

About 70% of the building’s staff already were district employees, and the remainder is new, he said.

“It’s really important because all of our students have never gone to Mitchell,” McDavid said.

Billy Hueramo, the district’s director of teaching and learning for elementary levels, said officials look forward to honoring Mitchell’s legacy.

“We hope we can continue your legacy ... that we will not allow our students to fail,” Hueramo said to Mitchell, who appeared at times overcome with emotion during the ceremony.

The media center at the new Mitchell Elementary School is ready for students Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, during the grand opening celebration at the school in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Tara Tenorio, community development regional manager at Meta, said the DeKalb data center is excited to be part of programming that students will have access to starting next week.

“I cannot wait to see the type of humans they will be, as inspired by the legacy and ongoing work of Dr. Mitchell, Mrs. Mitchell and his entire family that sits in front of us here today,” Tenorio said.

Barnes expressed appreciation to Mitchell for what he has done for the community.

The mayor on Friday issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 8 as Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Day in DeKalb.

“Your dedication to this community, your leadership, your passion, your service has caused a lot of ripples,” Barnes said to Mitchell. “I think when we see this school, when we see this staff, we hear this energy and feel this love, you should be incredibly proud of the legacy that you’ve created here in the city of DeKalb.”