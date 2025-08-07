DeKalb library to host long-term care planning seminar for older adults

Seniors are invited to a free seminar on long-term care planning at the DeKalb Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Seniors are invited to a free seminar on long-term care planning at the DeKalb Public Library at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room.

The session will cover the risks and financial impact of long-term care, which affects almost 70% of people older than 65. Attendees will learn about common gaps in coverage and explore strategies to prepare for future care needs.

No registration is required. For more information, contact Britta at brittak@dkpl.org or 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.