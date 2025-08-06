DeKalb family of five displaced after house fire

DeKalb Fire Station Number 1 with ambulance and fire trucks parked out front in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A DeKalb family was displaced after their home was deemed uninhabitable Monday following a fire that spread to the attic, authorities said.

DeKalb firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cotton Avenue about 12:55 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.

Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived. The family of five had already evacuated at the time, authorities said.

The fire, which began on the outside of the home, spread inside and to the home’s attic area, according to the fire department.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes and remained at the home for two hours.

No injuries were reported. The home sustained an estimated $76,000 in damages due to smoke, fire and water, authorities said.

The American Red Cross and other local agencies are helping the family find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

Crews from Suycamore. Genoa, Cortland and Malta assisted.