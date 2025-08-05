Hampshire man injured in DeKalb County car vs. motorcycle crash

A Hampshire man was flown to a hospital on Sunday after suffering severe injuries in a car versus motorcycle crash north of Kingston, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hampshire man, 44, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a Kirkland woman, 38, as his passenger when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the motorcycle at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Wolf Road in northern DeKalb County, authorities said.

The driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle during the crash, according to the release. The woman was taken to Javon Bea Hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening. The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the same hospital with severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Jeep, a 43-year-old woman from Genoa, was not injured in the collision, which happened about half a mile west of the intersection of Wolf and Glidden roads, according to the release.

She was cited by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for failure to yield.

The Genoa woman failed to yield to the motorcycle, which had been traveling west on Wolf Road, when she turned left into a private driveway, causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear passenger side of her Jeep, authorities said.