DeKalb library to host children’s book clubs this August

The DeKalb Public Library invites young readers to join two book clubs in August, each tailored to a different age group.

Students entering kindergarten through second grade can join Bookworm Barbs, which will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. This month’s featured title is “JoJo Makoons: The Used-to-be Best Friend” by Dawn Quigley, a story about a spirited Ojibwe girl navigating friendship changes.

At 4 p.m. the same day, the BARB (Books Are Really Brilliant) Book Club will meet for students in grades 3 to 5. The group will discuss “Wild Wave,” a survival tale about two friends facing the aftermath of a tsunami. Meetings include games and snacks tied to the book.

Copies of both books are available at the Children’s Department desk while supplies last. Registration is required at dkpl.org due to limited space. Both clubs meet in the library’s Story & Activity Room.

For more details, contact Laura at lauraw@dkpl.org or call (815) 756-9568, Ext. 3350.