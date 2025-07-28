Hinckley Police Department to host annual National Night Out Aug. 5

Downtown historical Hinckley, IL along Route 30 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Hinckley Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event to promote public safety and encourage positive relationships between residents, law enforcement and first responders.

The free event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Pioneer Park, 600 W. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

Attendees will be able to meet police officers and learn about safety initiatives. The event also features games, activities, giveaways and entertainment. Participants also can bring golf carts and UTVs. Golf carts and UTVs must be registered.