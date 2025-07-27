AARP Tax-Aide solicits volunteers for 2026 tax season

FILE - AARP Tax-Aide is seeking DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and La Salle-area volunteers for the 2026 tax season.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

AARP Tax-Aide is seeking DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa and La Salle-area volunteers for the 2026 tax season.

The tax season will be held from Feb. 1 through April 15.

The training is available through online and in-person programs. Volunteer opportunities include tax site greeting, tax return preparation, publicity coordination and district administration.

Orientation for new volunteers will be held in November. Participants of all experience levels are welcome. To volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer.

For information, call 815-751-5763.