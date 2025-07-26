Sycamore parking restrictions for Turning Back Time Car Show start Saturday

Rae Aldrich, 14, of Sycamore, is all smiles as she sits on her grandfather’s 1952 Chevy half-ton truck during the 24th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show held in downtown Sycamore on Sunday, July 28, 2024. (David Toney)

Parking restrictions related to the 25th annual Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show in downtown Sycamore will take effect at noon Saturday, according to a news release from the Sycamore Police Department.

This year’s show will be Sunday and will mark a major milestone: the 25th year of the show. The show is free to attend and runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday downtown.

Beginning at noon, no parking will be allowed on South Maple Street, West Elm Street between California and Maple streets, and the 100 block of Somonauk Street, according to information released by the police department.

In addition to the street parking restrictions, multiple downtown parking lots will be closed to the public beginning at noon Saturday. City parking lots 1 and 2, which are adjacent to the intersection of Somonauk and Elm streets, and the bank parking lot at the corner of Maple and Elm streets will be closed, authorities said.

Those lots will be open Saturday for registered cruise night participants, however.

Police said vehicles left in no-parking zones will be towed at the owner’s expense by either Lovett’s Towing or Accurate Towing.

More streets will be closed for parking beginning at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Here’s a list of area roads that will be closed or have temporary no-parking restrictions from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: