Here’s what’s happening at Sycamore art gallery in August

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in August at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the gallery. The meeting will feature an oil painting demonstration by artist Marge Hall.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9.

KVAL’s Young Picasso Summer Art Program is set to run from June through August. Attendees can create original artwork to win cash prizes. Three winners from three age groups will be selected. An art-supply station and pre-drawn designs also will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Children ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

The gallery recently launched its latest art rotation. The rotation features 2D and 3D art pieces such as photography, paintings, sculptures and mixed-media installations. The rotation will be on display and available to buy through September.

The league is accepting artist submissions for its “Things I Love About DeKalb County” juried art show. Participants will be able to submit art pieces celebrating DeKalb County’s culture and art. The artwork can include wildlife, education, farm country, sports, gardens, recreation, agriculture, food, parks, history, entertainment and unique events.

Awards will be presented. An artist reception and awards ceremony is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. The exhibit will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Entry forms are available at the Gallery on State or online at facebook.com/kval-nfp.org or kval-nfp.org.

The featured artist of the month for August is Rick Borrett. Borrett specializes in acrylic paintings and wood carvings. His work will be displayed in the gallery’s front window and adjoining wall. The art pieces also will be available to buy.

For information, call 815-762-0885.

Oil painting created by artist Marge Hall (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

