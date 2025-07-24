DeKalb High School grad awarded Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship

DeKalb High School graduate Ian Wickens-Walther recently was named the 2025 winner of the Christopher Anderson Memorial Scholarship.

The $1,700 scholarship is annually awarded by the Anderson family to a senior DeKalb High School soccer player who is a good student and exemplifies spirit, teamwork, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for soccer, according to a news release.

Wickens-Walther played soccer for all four years of high school. He was the junior varsity and varsity teams captain and earned the DuPage Valley Conference’s Sportsmanship Award. Wickens-Walther received a leadership award, best teammate award and defensive MVP. He also was awarded the Academic All-Conference, Academic All-Sectional and One Barb awards.

“Ian’s career at DHS reaches far past the soccer field. His success has been on the field, in the classroom, and at additional extracurricular events,” DeKalb High School head soccer coach PJ Hamilton said in a news release. “Ian has been a tremendous asset to the boys’ soccer program over the past four years. His growth as a player, person, and leader are a few reasons why Ian is an outstanding recipient of the Christopher E. Anderson Memorial Scholarship.”

Wickens-Walther intends on studying natural resources and environmental sciences at the University of Illinois.

“Like Chris, Ian shared a passion for soccer,” Hamilton said. “Ian played in the program all four years, experiencing time at three of the four levels. At the conclusion of his senior season, Ian’s character, values, and work ethic are what truly separate him from other nominees. Ian left the boys’ soccer program at a higher level than when he started and we as a program are better because of the impact Ian had on everyone.”

The scholarship was created in 2000 by the Anderson family in memory of their son Christopher, who was killed in a car crash July 18, 1999. The scholarship fund has grown each year through contributions made by his family and people in the DeKalb community.

The fund is managed by the DeKalb County Community Foundation.