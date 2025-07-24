DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting fall grant applications

The Barn on Baseline installing a brand-new sink area with a community foundation grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is accepting applications for fall 2025 Community Needs and Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund grants.

Nonprofit and public sector organizations are encouraged to apply. Learn more or apply online at dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

Community Needs

Community Needs Grants support the capital needs of local nonprofit and public sector organizations. Funding is made possible through ongoing donations to Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds at the Community Foundation.

In May, the Community Needs grant program provided $113,528 to address needs and support projects in DeKalb County.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1.

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for nonprofit and public sector organizations throughout the greater Chicago area.

Funding is made possible through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation. Because of Wurlitzer’s local heritage, preference is given to organizations serving DeKalb County residents. In 2024, the grant program provided $268,500 to support music education.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1.

For questions on grant programs or additional assistance, please contact grants staff at grants@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.