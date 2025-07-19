Genoa-Kingston high schooler attends national youth journalism conference

Genoa-Kingston high schooler Quincy James in July 2025 attended a national journalism conference at George Mason University in Washington, D.C., part of a program meant to inspire future media professionals and young leaders. (Photo provided by Brenda James)

A Genoa-Kingston high schooler recently attended a national journalism conference in Washington, D.C., part of a program meant to inspire future media professionals and young leaders.

Quincy James was chosen among other students throughout the nation based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies, according to a news release.

James attended the 2025 Washington Journalism and Media Conference as a National Youth Correspondent from July 7 through July 12 at George Mason University.

Throughout the conference, James participated in hands-on sessions meant to simulate decisions that journalists have to make related to creative, practical and ethical tensions common in the industry.

Conference speakers included prominent journalists, CEOS of major media outlets, researchers and recent college graduates successfully entering the field.