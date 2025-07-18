Annie Glidden’s 160th birthday to be celebrated with family event at Annie’s Woods

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, in partnership with the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, will celebrate the 160th birthday of local pioneer Annie Glidden (shown) with a free, family-friendly event. (Photo provided by Jessi Haish LaRue)

The J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center, in partnership with the DeKalb County Farm Bureau, will celebrate the 160th birthday of local pioneer Annie Glidden with a free, family-friendly event.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Annie’s Woods, 335 Miller Ave. in DeKalb.

Guests can enjoy a variety of interactive, farm-themed activities; a coloring station; and the classic card game Whist. At 12:30 p.m., Annie Glidden descendant Cheryl Johnson will present a special talk about Glidden’s life and legacy, while also appearing in character as Glidden herself.

Additional highlights include a 1 p.m. “Annie’s Story Time” program hosted by the DeKalb Public Library, and a chance to view the DeKalb Park District’s interpretive signage honoring Glidden at the park.

Born July 25, 1865, on a farm just west of today’s Annie Glidden Road, Glidden was a Cornell University-educated agriculturalist known for her award-winning crops, including soybeans, asparagus, corn, alfalfa and raspberries. She also founded the Library Whist Club, which helped raise funds to buy books for the DeKalb Public Library.

No registration is required. For more information, visit GliddenHomestead.org, call 815-756-7904 or email jessi@gliddenhomestead.org.