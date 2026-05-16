Books Between Bites program to conclude May 21 in Batavia

The city of Batavia will conclude its Books Between Bites program’s 2026 season with a discussion about the Nancy Horan book “Loving Frank” led by Batavia Public Library Board of Trustees President Daniel Russo

The free program will run from noon to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Batavia Public Library’s Founders Room, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

“Loving Frank” tells the story of architect Frank Lloyd Wright from 1907 to 1914. The novel focuses on Wright establishing his architecture career and his affair with client Mamah Borthwick.

Russo will discuss Wright’s buildings and Borthwick’s society expectations and struggles. No registration is required.

Participants can bring a lunch. Beverages and baked goods will be available to buy at the Limestone at the Library.

For information, visit booksbetweenbites.com.